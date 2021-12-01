This letter is in response to “Wake Up America,” a letter to the editor by Bruce Jensen (Press & Dakotan, Nov. 17).
Bruce did a great job of outlining many of the concerns of American citizens. In fact, many of us could add more to the list. However, as usual, when listed and discussed, few solutions are offered and, if any are, they are almost unachievable with current laws and leaders.
Our forefathers came to this country to gain religious freedom and escape heavy tax burdens in their countries. I believe we are facing those challenges.
Our Pledge of Allegiance says “Under one God” and our money says “In God We Trust.” Nowhere mentioned is greed and power. That is what rules our country now.
The pandemic allowed a lot of us to go to church in our homes via TV. Some may have found that an easy way to worship. Churches don’t seem as full since the pandemic. It’s time to put God back in our family, our schools and our country. No human alone will solve the problems facing us and the world.
