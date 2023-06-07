Congress is considering changes to slot and perimeter rules that would create a travel headache for South Dakotans wanting to fly to Washington, D.C. For decades, a 1,250-mile perimeter has existed around Reagan National Airport (DCA) for non-stop flights. This ruling was established to keep DCA running efficiently, and to ensure smaller airports can access this important hub.

If Congress follows through with changes to the perimeter rule, passengers flying to the nation’s capital out of Sioux Falls will likely see additional layovers on top of the ones they already deal with in Minneapolis and Chicago. This is because without slot and perimeter rules around DCA, airlines will likely prioritize longer flights from much bigger airports — sidelining the many smaller airports across the country.

