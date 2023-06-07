Congress is considering changes to slot and perimeter rules that would create a travel headache for South Dakotans wanting to fly to Washington, D.C. For decades, a 1,250-mile perimeter has existed around Reagan National Airport (DCA) for non-stop flights. This ruling was established to keep DCA running efficiently, and to ensure smaller airports can access this important hub.
If Congress follows through with changes to the perimeter rule, passengers flying to the nation’s capital out of Sioux Falls will likely see additional layovers on top of the ones they already deal with in Minneapolis and Chicago. This is because without slot and perimeter rules around DCA, airlines will likely prioritize longer flights from much bigger airports — sidelining the many smaller airports across the country.
Instead, Congress should focus on finalizing the FAA Reauthorization bill and ensuring the current regulations at DCA remain status quo. A previous FAA Reauthorization bill considering changes to the slot and perimeter rules took nearly five years to pass and suffered 23 different extensions to the timeline, however, in an era of pilot and air traffic controller shortages, post-pandemic airline recovery, and increases in travel demand, we cannot afford a delay to the FAA Reauthorization bill.
There are no commonsense reasons to eliminate slot and perimeter rules — especially because DCA is at capacity for incoming flights. I do hope that Sen. Thune, a member of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus, will pay close attention to this issue, and take the necessary steps to block attempts to change the rule. Those of us from South Dakota who want to visit Washington, D.C., and at times have important conversations with our legislators, should not experience travel headaches and multiple layovers just because our airport is smaller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.