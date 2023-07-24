Facts are important, and in journalism — fact checking is fundamental.
In Cora Van Olsen’s “Display Defended” (Press & Dakotan, July 14), the writer fails the public fundamentally. You reported that Robert Burns stated that the library was “exposing minors to sexually charged materials and questionable gender theories that deny DNA and chromosomes.” Were any of the books sexual in content, or were they just celebrating the reality of relationships and people’s identities?
She also reports that Stacy Nickels says that the library “normalize(s) that 4-year-olds can talk about their sexuality and talk about masturbating and different things along that line.” One book included in the display is “You are Mighty,” which empowers middle graders to turn their sense of right and wrong into real life activism and features change maker tips. “Rainbow Revolution,” a book aimed at high schoolers, tells the story of the Stonewall Inn - history. The other books have powerful stories of overcoming adversity, difficulty, and ultimately making positive change in the world. I encourage you to pick one up. These books are about empowerment and history, not grooming or sexual manifestos.
But shockingly, Nickels also states that “most children who transition commit suicide before the age of 40.” This is false, fear mongering and dangerous reporting to present it without clarifying that it is not true.
Suicide is an epidemic in today’s youth — and trans youth make up 1.4% of the population. Something that can, in fact, PREVENT suicide is gender affirming care. Sixteen studies examined mental health and gender-affirming care, and 13 of them showed an association between access to gender-affirming care (including puberty suppression and hormone treatment) and better mental health, including fewer instances of suicidal thoughts and lower rates of depression. Especially in South Dakota, a state that bans many forms of gender affirming care for adolescents, we need these displays. It shows these youth that they aren’t alone and that people care about them.
Well said, jessica. The book banning crowd (especially the one you name in your letter) would do well for themselves and the rest of us if they'd learn to stop being so intolerant of other ideas and people they share their communities with.
And there you go, republican's are so awful, they want to stop exposing our children to books that tell them how to have sex when they are 6 years old, how dare they. We all get it, democrats love exposing our children to these things, makes pedophilia much easier, right? Heck, just look at your president, look at how many times Joe Biden has put his hands on little children, kissing them, caressing them, THEY AREN'T HIS CHILDREN TO BE TOUCHING (don't believe me, go look at the videos of him doing this through the years, it's sick). But it is the new movement amongst democrats, our children are their children, so they tell us, and democrats feel as though they can do all they want, and this includes fighting against republicans trying to stop books that talk about children having sex. Why do democrats think this is normal? Why don't democrats leave teaching about sex up to the parents? DEMOCRATIC POLITICIANS AND SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS AREN'T PARENTS!!!!!!!!! So keep blaming republicans for fighting for their kids. Democrats arrest parents, threaten arrest of parents for fighting back. Democrats threaten to take our children from us for fighting back. Democrats groom our children in our so called "school systems".
It's the new democratic movement, taking over our children, owning our children, telling our children that their parents are bad, fighting parents that want to protect their own children, fighting against a movie like Sound of Freedom that exposes child sex trafficking, on and on and on and on, example after example after example. Democrats will stop at nothing to make it seem ok that having sex at 6 years old is ok. Democrats will stop at nothing to convince a child at 6 years of age that they are g*y and/or transgender. Democrats will stop at nothing to tell our kids it's ok to have a grown man pretending to be a woman in the same bathroom or locker room as them.
Do you see the pattern folks? Go look at the facts of all this, don't let democrats tell you republicans are "banning" all these great and wonderful and well meaning books, because they aren't.
Remember folks, it is the democratic party that is censoring news outlets, censoring social media, telling people what they can see, hear and do. Think back to covid, you couldn't go to a store without a democrat telling you it was ok to go, people lost their jobs, their homes, kids didn't go to school because a democrat told you that you couldn't. Democrats told you that any information pertaining to covid could only come from the democratic party and Fauci, anything else was misinformation. This is what the democratic party does and is doing, and now they are doing it with OUR children, they will stop at nothing.
Well, well! No more “Re-elect Biden.” He’s changed “Re-elect Biden” to “Cluster Bomb Joe.”
Too bad. 😢 I thought “Re-elect Biden” was more appropriate.
Of course he can still post as “VoiceforAll” or “Project Truth.” 😏
Did you know the great democrat Gavin Newsome has a list of books he wants banned? Oh you didn't, well he does, go see for yourself. So why are democrats wanting to ban books? Oh that's right, because democrats have deemed themselves the almighty power of what can be read and by whom, that's right. The great democratic party, the party of censorship, the party of America hating, the party of socialism, the party of blame. Did you know democrats want the book "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" banned? Why would that be, one of the greatest books written, democrats want banned, but books about children having sex, that they are fine with. Did you know democrats across this nation are having statures removed of people from our history, they are renaming military bases named after people from our history, they are attempting to rewrite history, so why is that?
You see if you know more than what CNN or MSNBC or NPR tells you to know, if you think on your own, if you form your own thoughts and your own opinions, you find the truth. But democrats don't want you to think on your own, democrats don't want you to have your own thoughts, your own opinions, democrats are afraid of people knowing the truth. They want to control what you hear (controlling news outlets and social media), what you see (controlling news outlets and social media), what you can say (by labeling anyone that has a different opinion than there's as extremists or racists or threats). It's the party that when parents fought back at school board meetings they were arrested or threatened with arrest. It's the party that when people spoke up against covid shots, those people were attacked relentlessly, chastised relentlessly, labeled as murderer's (I myself was called this by democrats on this forum). It's the party that when doctors and nurses spoke up against the covid shots and shutdowns across this country, those doctors and nurses lost their jobs. It's the party that when people refused to get the jab, they weren't allowed to see their loved ones in the hospital or nursing homes. It's the party that their leader stands in front of all the world and tells everyone that half the people he is supposed represent are threats to democracy and extremists, the same guy that ran on telling us all he was going to "unite" the country. This is the same democratic party telling us all that republicans are bad people and that they only want to harm us. Kind of makes you think, doesn't it?
So the democrats just can't stop themselves on the "weaponizing" of the federal agencies under their control. You see folks, soon you will have no room to fight back against these democrats, they will CONTROL your every move, your every thought, your every everything. And when the IRS finally takes total control, it's not going to be books that you are worried about, it's going to be a militarized IRS that goes door to door for whatever reason they want. The FBI and the DOJ are doing it now and the IRS is next in line. Democrats want electronic currency, they are fighting for it, and you wonder why? So then they can monitor each and every purchase you make. They can see when you buy a gun, they can see when you buy a book that might be a "banned book" list they created, they can see you donated to political party that they do not like or approve of, or a political candidate they don't like or approve of. Remember the $600 threshold democrats got that anything sold for over $600 had to be reported to the IRS? I thought the democrats were here to help us poor and middle class, why would they be coming after someone like me that sold something for a measly $600 and not going after the rich folk like they are always telling us they are. Oh that's right, it's because democrats lie about basically everything they do, all the while accusing others of lying. So here you have it, evidence of the IRS arming themselves heavier and heavier all the time, all the while telling us stupid American's that guns should be banned, that we should not be allowed to own guns. Why is that, our own government arming more government agencies all the while taking guns from the average citizen? Guess if you are a democrat it's ok, but those that love their freedom and believe it is worth fighting for don't think it is ok. What's the label again, oh that's right, MAGA!!!!!!!!!!
A House Republican is demanding a full accounting of weapons and tactical gear owned by the Internal Revenue Service, citing her "growing concern" over reports that the tax agency has spent nearly $10 million over the last three years on these items.
"I write to you today to express my concerns regarding the increased rate of weapon purchases by the Internal Revenue Service," Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., wrote in a Tuesday letter to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel.
"While I recognize the Criminal Investigation division has a law enforcement role, recent reports have indicated that the IRS has made substantial purchases of weaponry and tactical gear. As a civilian agency whose stated mission is to ‘Provide America’s taxpayers top-quality service by helping them understand and meet their tax responsibilities and enforce the law with integrity and fairness to all,’ the increasing militarization of the IRS is of growing concern."
TL;DR
Good lord, Cluster Bomb Joe! LOL! No one reads your drivel when it's so long winded like this! Make your point in a more consice way if you want people to read what you have to say! 🤣
This is comical.
The IRS purchases guns and ammunition for special agents in its criminal investigation division, a law enforcement branch established in 1919.
The IRS auditors that Americans encounter in a routine audit are unarmed.
The special agents who are armed investigate crimes ranging from money laundering to cybercrime.
There were fewer agents in 2021 than there were in 2017.
Currently only about 2,100 special agents carry firearms, according to IRS’s Criminal Investigation (CI) department.
IRS is just gearing up to fallow 5 plus million illegals around that will be working for cash. And they will have to go into rough parts of Chicago where lead is always in the air. Heck they will have to defend them selfs carrying the taxes they collect at end of work day. After all it will be cash as well
The IRS does not use physical force to collect taxes.
While they have a range of enforcement powers to ensure compliance with tax laws, these measures do not involve physical force.
Furthermore, the IRS generally does not accept cash payments for federal taxes.
They encourage taxpayers to use electronic payment methods, such as direct debit, credit card, or electronic funds transfer (EFT), to pay their tax liabilities. These electronic payment methods offer convenience and security for both the taxpayer and the IRS.
However, there are some limited circumstances where cash payments might be accepted.
For example, the IRS provides an option for taxpayers who are unable to use electronic payment methods due to individual or business hardships.
In such cases, individuals can make cash payments through participating retail partners in the PayNearMe programs.
Or they can call 844-545-5640 to schedule an appointment at an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TAC) that accepts cash where their specially trained staff will help make the process as efficient as possible.
