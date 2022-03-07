Regarding the article about back pain and imagining or MRI (Prairie Doc, Feb., 16) — those that know the Lord Jesus can do something for themselves.
For the lower back pain, put your hands on your hips and ask the Lord to rotate the bones in your back into proper alignment. Do not stop your hips from rotating one way and then the other. When the rotating stops, thank the Lord and do something that hurt before.
For the upper back, stretch out your hands before you, straighten out and keep the hands apart a little with thumbs up. Ask the Lord to rotate the bones in your back into proper alignment and watch the thumbs go back and forth. When they stop, thank the Lord and do something that hurt before.
The neck and tail bones — you will need someone else to do for you if they know what they are doing.
