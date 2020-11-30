To the city commissioners who do not believe in asking us to wear a mask but want to educate us: How dumb do you think we are?
For months we have been educated, if you have not heard the three things you need to do they are: 1) Wear a mask; 2) Social distance; and 3) Wash your hands! So you are going to spend thousands of dollars to teach us that?
The ones that are not wearing them now think you are taking away their liberties but I would like to ask them: Do you wear a seat belt when you drive 80 miles an hour down the highway? Do you smoke in the bars? Do you put a life jacket on your child when he is in a boat? Do you put your child in a car seat? Do you stop at stop signs? These are just a few of the things we do because science has proven wearing a seat belt saves lives, not smoking saves lives, protecting our children with car seats and life jackets saves lives.
Science has proven wearing a mask saves lives! Our children can do it in the schools, why as adults do we find it so difficult to do this simple thing as wear a mask?
And yes, the virus is real and is personal to us. Our son-in-law is on a ventilator here in Yankton and his father’s funeral was recently — the results of COVID.
