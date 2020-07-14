July 4 is normally a time to celebrate our nation’s birthday. Like many, we spent the weekend at home. We had our United States and POW/MIA flags on their staff as usual but also placed along the walk a 13-Star U.S. flag as a reminder of America’s first birthday, then a Christian flag as our America was founded on Christian principles.
Friday evening at Mount Rushmore, Gov. Noem gave a speech that made us proud of our South Dakota heritage and our governor. Then President Trump gave an inspiring history lesson on four of our great leaders who are enshrined on Mount Rushmore.
It was in the State House of Philadelphia in 1776 that an old, white-haired man with the outline of the bell (which has the Bible verse Leviticus 23:10 inscribed on it) in the steeple above him, asked a little boy to go down stairs and, “when a man gives you a message for me you shout it up to me.” There was a crowd outside and when the young boy got the message, he shouted a single word up: “RING.” The withered hand grasped the iron tongue of the bell. On that July 4, 56 men had just signed the Declaration of Independence, which was written by Thomas Jefferson, who is enshrined on our Shrine of Democracy. They pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor in doing so. Five signers were captured by the British as traitors and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons serving in the Revolutionary Army, another had two sons captured. Nine of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the Revolutionary War.
We’re grateful for all who developed this nation, including my great-grandparents and grandparents who came from Sweden and Finland. So many patriots gave their all to give us our freedom and many more died protecting it. That is why I will always salute the U.S. Flag as an American citizen, as a Navy Veteran and member of the 40 and 8 “Honor Society of American Veterans” and kneel to my Lord Jesus Christ my Savior.
