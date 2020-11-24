In Bob Dylan’s words, “How many deaths will it take til she knows that too many people have died?” South Dakota is No. 2 in the nation in per capita infections — over 800 of our neighbors dead and no end in sight. Another South Dakotan dead every 35 minutes, and still Gov. Noem refuses to lead.
Instead of doing her job, Noem flies around the nation promoting her hero, the liar-in-chief whose refusal to accept the defeat voters handed him threatens our democracy itself. Remember, this is the guy who promised us that COVID-19 would “just magically disappear.”
Well, Kristi and Donald, that’s not how things work. Doctors and scientists have been telling us for months that this deadly virus is airborne, spread by coughs, sneezes, speech and breath, and we must wear masks and keep a safe distance — not just to protect ourselves, but to protect our families and our neighbors and friends.
Noem says that those who follow her lead and refuse to act responsibly “deserve respect.” How about those who are dying because others don’t respect their right to life?
Noem says we should simply wash our hands. Well, Pontius Pilate tried that 2,000 years ago, and his name still rings with betrayal.
(2) comments
How will getting a politician to issue a mandate get people to believe in something? Look at all the laws that get passed, such as DUI laws, with punishments , and people are still dying in alcohol related crashes. If a law can't ensure that all people will believe....what makes you think a mandate will?
This is Chris Jacobsen writing a remark.
Vote her out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.