What is a school?
A school is so much more than a classroom where children learn to read, reason and compute.
Schools are where children eat breakfast, lunch, and may pickup a backpack full of food for the weekend.
School is where you find teachers and coaches who help build self-confidence and belief in better possibilities.
It’s where you’ll find principals who care enough to find abandoned children and provide them the security of a family and home.
It is where abused kids can turn to someone who cares enough to help. I was one. Thanks to Mr. Wally Waldvogel’s intervention, I gained my self-confidence. He drafted me into his track team and his American History class. He made me run progressively more difficult events and showed me, through his actions, that he cared. He made all the difference.
Because of him and his intervention, I went to college and eventually earned a doctorate in Education. I became a teacher and now serve on the local school board.
For me, school is home, so please respect it.
Thank you, Wally!
