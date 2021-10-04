Recently, I heard on WNAX that New York’s governor said she will fire “thousands of health care workers if they do not take the COVID vaccine by the end of the day.” She says she is protecting those who have to have health care. How is this protecting anyone who has to go to the doctor or hospital because of heart attack, appendicitis, an accident or any other emergency if there is not one to care for them? Health care is already short of help, so thousands of health care workers are fired because they refuse to get the shot.
And it has been proven that, even with that shot, people still get sick from the COVID. Don’t tell me other vaccinations have been required and most people have taken them without a problem, like vaccinations for mumps, measles, whooping cough, smallpox and polio. These have been proven 99.99% effective, needed only one or two or three boosters and have eradicated that disease — and HAVE NOT been mandatory. I lived before any of these vaccinations were available, and then, when they became available, and I do not remember a panic to get them, nor a mandate to do so. Encouragement to do so, yes — not “a get it or else.”
I know if I needed to go to the doctor or hospital with something urgent, I would not ask those taking care of me if they were vaccinated, I would just want care — NOW — and I am sure there are thousands who would agree with me.
The health care system is already strapped for help, then people like the New York governor and others want to fire thousands more, making care of sick people nearly impossible and putting extra stress on the rest of the workers.
Listen to the reasons for NOT taking the shot, examine them. Something is wrong when much-needed workers are fired for refusing to take a vaccine that is much less than 100% effective, leaving people without health care, food service, trucking and help in many other things.
