South Dakota is an inhospitable place for teachers. So I am pleased to see Rep. Soye withdrew her bill. Why?
Teacher pay here ranks among the lowest in the nation, which may be why the state suffers a consistent shortage of teachers. Savvy graduates choose to teach in other states for significantly better benefits and salary. Who can blame them?
Our at-will employment laws compound the problem, as they allow employees to be released on a whim.
Meanwhile, South Dakotans have long wondered why their young people leave the state in droves and rarely return while in the productive years.
HB 1216, entitled “An Act to remove collective bargaining for school district employees” https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23294, adds insult to injury. It strips educators of the status of being considered public employees, the right of grievance, expectation of continuing employment and the right to collective bargaining. If our K-12 teachers don’t serve the public, then who do they serve?
Let’s hope this is the end of hostile bills targeting our teachers.
