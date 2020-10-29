The title of Mr. Wegner’s letter in the Oct. 20 Press & Dakotan should have read, “Save The Planet, Kill The Babies.”
I hope the majority of people who read his letter were as sickened as I was by his message.
What has happened in our country that we no longer believe in the sanctity of life?
Why is a stand for pro-life considered so political? Who makes up all these terms such as “reproductive justice” and “reproductive health care” to soft-sell abortion to us?
There are many ways to prevent pregnancy these days and they are easily accessible, plus they don’t involve the killing of babies.
