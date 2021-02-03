Dear Citizens of the USA:
Donald Trump incited the insurrectionists that invaded The U.S. Capital Building and hunted for members of Congress and Vice President Pence. This is a fact which cannot be denied. Several of the insurrectionists that have been arrested and say that they came and did what they did at the urging of then President Trump. Again, his own followers are stating a fact that happened on Jan. 6, 2021.
If you check Salon.com (Jan. 24: author Igor Derysh), Mediate.com (Jan. 24: author Joe DePalo) and Politico.com (Jan. 24: authors: B. Everett, M. LeVine, & M. McGraw), you will discover that Trump has threatened the Republican senators (jury tampering?). Trump or his advisors are threatening to start a third party and in one case: any Senator voting in favor of the Impeachment “would have their head on a Pike.”
It is legal to Impeach Trump. The Article of Impeachment was written and passed while he was still the president. Look to the comments of the House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R) that he stated on the floor of the Senate. He stated the guilt of then-President Trump.
I call on all senators to follow the United State Constitution and look at the evidence. Look at what Trump has said (if you want those sources — leave me a note and an email address). Look at what his followers are saying. It is time to vote according to the Constitution and not the party. If you fear Trump and his threats and do nothing, he wins. Trump will continue his actions with no fear.
Mr. Harens, You might think that after watching
Trump incite a deadly insurrection that killed 5 Americans and was intent on executing Vice President Pence, some might reconsider their slavish devotion to this “Insurrectionist in Chief.”
But you would be wrong. Most Republicans still believe the election was stolen. Reason is useless. What can be said to a party that defends its crazy followers of QANON?
As someone said, “these Trumpsters are like Jim Jones’ cult followers - but without the Kool-Aid.” Instead they wear Swastikas and carry Confederate flags.
The only remedy is at the ballot box. It’s time to start preparing for the midterms. No less than the future of our Republic is in the balance.
