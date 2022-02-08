I, for one, will be very happy to see the Legislature pass the transgender law that will undo Vermillion’s stupid Gender Equity and Access Policy, that should have never become an issue in the first place.
To promote the opposite sex from using the other bathroom, as an example, or compete unfairly in sports, was about as idiotic as it gets, and I am thankful we have a governor who is trying to protect problems (such as rape) from happening in the first place.
But I don’t just blame the school. Any boy could say they identify as a girl, Please. Don’t make me laugh. If parents can’t tell the boy that “sorry honey but you are a boy and you need to stay as a boy at least until you’ve grown up and can make your own decisions” we’re losing control of parental guidance. Instead, we have the parents saying “OK, my little boy, you can be whatever you want to be. You want to be a girl, well, here is a cute little dress I made for you,” and it goes on from there.
This whole idea that people can identify as to whatever they want to be is one of the more idiotic things the Democrats are telling us we must do. Well, I will never listen to them. Nor should anyone else. That immoral bunch in Washington is leading all of us straight to the depths of that dark place none of us want to live in after we die. They are calling everyone on the planet a racist or homophobic or you name it. And it simply is not true.
Please people, use some of that common sense that you were born with. There is a God. He is watching. And I doubt He is very happy with any of us these days.
