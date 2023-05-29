Wind has become South Dakota’s largest source for electricity producing over 52% of the state’s electricity. In 2021, our state saw an increase in wind production, allowing this clean energy source to surpass the state’s hydropower generation. Because of this, our state generates twice the electricity we use.
It’s refreshing to see South Dakota moving forward on clean energy solutions in a way that will strengthen local economies, support local businesses, and raise the profile of innovation in our state. As a Young Republican, I’m particularly happy to see South Dakota’s leaders — from Gov. Kristi Noem to our elected officials in Congress — working to support bipartisan clean energy policy.
That’s why it’s also exciting to know that progress is being made to build out our state’s network of electric vehicle chargers. Thanks to federal investments made through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed last year, South Dakota will soon be getting over $10 million to build out our EV charging infrastructure. That will mean more stations along Interstates 90 and 190, helping advance EV adoption and use in Rapid City and across the state.
Ultimately, this will help us move toward less carbon-intensive forms of travel, protecting the natural beauty of our state while advancing private-sector innovation that will support jobs and attract new businesses. This is good news for South Dakotans and I’m grateful we have leaders in charge who help make this vision a reality.
