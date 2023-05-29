Wind has become South Dakota’s largest source for electricity producing over 52% of the state’s electricity. In 2021, our state saw an increase in wind production, allowing this clean energy source to surpass the state’s hydropower generation. Because of this, our state generates twice the electricity we use.

It’s refreshing to see South Dakota moving forward on clean energy solutions in a way that will strengthen local economies, support local businesses, and raise the profile of innovation in our state. As a Young Republican, I’m particularly happy to see South Dakota’s leaders — from Gov. Kristi Noem to our elected officials in Congress — working to support bipartisan clean energy policy.

