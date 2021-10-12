The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary is asking all to wear a Buddy Poppy Oct. 15-16. There will be members at TSC and Hy-Vee those two days with our Buddy Poppy.
The poppies are made by veterans, providing them with some income. The VFW Posts buy the poppies. The Auxiliary distributes the poppies to the public and accepts donations for the poppy.
All proceeds received are placed in a special fund for assisting veterans and their families.
Wear a Buddy Poppy proudly and support our veterans.
