Cindy and Jim Filips, Yankton
Thank you, Yankton Area Concert Association Board, for the wonderful concert Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19, and thanks also for responding to your member requests for a concert with cowboy music. We don’t think you could have come up with a more delightful and entertaining group than Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue.
