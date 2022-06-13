Mass shootings have become part of our lives in America. How can this happen? After each mass killing, we hear about solutions. Better background checks, up age limit, up attention to mental illness, up security at our schools. Nothing really changes and the next massacre occurs. Real gun control mean BAN the sale of military weapons to the public!
When our forefathers granted the right to carry a weapon, no one thought then of putting killing machines unto the hand of the public. Weapons killing hundreds. Gun owners, keep your guns to hunt and protect, but weapons of mass destruction do not belong to anyone except the military and special law enforcement. You have the right to your gun, but the people and the children have the right to life, not being shot at their church, supermarket or at school.
Where are the legislators who have the backbone to speak out? Do it now before another bloodbath occurs. Are you waiting until it happens in your church, your neighborhood, your child’s school? Stop the next 11-year-old to buy an assault weapon and murder another classroom with our children. NOW!
There will be gun violence always in the USA and other changes need to be made. But at this time the ban on assault weapons to the public is a beginning.
Prayers are said in our land for the victims and their heartbroken families, flowers are placed on many graves but then ugly life goes on as usual — that is, until the next massacre. Like the song says: “When will we ever learn?”
