Remember the O.J. game of “If I did it, this is how I would’ve done it?” Why not try this on Donald Trump? There is speculation the Donald will refuse to concede the election if he loses and speculation on the circumstances that will aid him in doing so.
The Donald criticizes mail-in ballots. So, what if unaffiliated friends counterfeited state mail-in ballots, hacked voter lists, and mailed in huge numbers. They could claim fraud and not concede an election loss.
Remember the Comey letter on Clinton? The Donald now controls the FBI and the Justice Department. An unfounded (lock them up) investigation of the Bidens could begin shortly before the election? It worked before, could it again?
The Donald loves to look tough and send fed officers to cities like Portland. Could slick lawyers like John Yoo, who did the waterboarding memo for Bush, develop a strategy for declaring martial law and suspending elections? Would Republican judges support this?
The Donald loves to lawyer up and file law suits. It’s his M.O. Can his attorneys sue states and gum up the election? Why would that surprise us?
The Donald doesn’t address voter suppression, but selective districts can suppress the vote, limit hours, number of voting sites, reject IDs, establish police stops and throw out ballots; all to limit voter turnout. It’s all been done before.
What happened to the Russians? They never left and are likely stronger and smarter. Remember, “Russia if you’re listening”? You bet they are and do we know what they are up to? Or what documents they are going to leak?
The Donald has been named an unindicted co-conspirator in New York and numerous other cases are pending. He needs to stay in office to avoid prosecution and he has nothing to lose. South Dakota politicians must disown this man now, and must protect our democracy. If not, our constitution isn’t worth two cents.
