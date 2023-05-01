There it is, out in the open now for everyone to see for themselves.
The Ukraine war is not going well and will not end well. Look at all the lies by the Biden administration that are exposed.
But reality is a lot of the exposed data we the U.S. citizens have every right to know. There’s $100 billion now wasted in Ukraine. Since Korea, we have not fought a war — or conflict as politicians like to call them — to win. All have fought to standstill quagmire messes costing lives and money. We have brought this “democracy” idea to nowhere. Maybe this 21-year-old Air Force member isn’t really the traitor he is made out to be. Maybe the real traitors to the U.S. sit in Pentagon/DOJ/White House along with quite a few in Congress.
Think about their long history of lies. Gulf of Tonkin — never happened, and lives lost in Vietnam. The Wall came down, so Pentagon dreamed up a Middle East problem. Weapons of Mass destruction dreamed up by Bush/Cheney? Never was! Biden egging Putin on? Yes, he did. Now we have boots on ground in Ukraine and they are not there to oversee our $100 billion, that much is for sure.
Bad times are coming, folks. It’s in the cards. Wake Up, America. It just about too late.
