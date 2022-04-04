What is Gov. Kristi Noem thinking? Is she thinking at all?
Taking away the law requiring a permit to carry a concealed weapon — just means more people will probably be carrying a concealed weapon. Is this what the people of South Dakota really want? And then the loss of approximately $10,000 accrued from the past fees will be paid out to the various counties with our taxes? Is this what the people really want?
This makes little sense to me. The right to bear arms was never taken away by having to purchase a permit to carry a concealed weapon. It gave a person the freedom to do so, and it brought useful revenue into the counties. This sort of thinking is obviously skewed to some sort of agenda and seems far removed from the safe and welcoming state of South Dakota we are attempting to achieve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.