Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Periods of light rain this morning. High 57F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.