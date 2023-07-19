I’m writing with concern about the first-grade instruction criteria proposed by Gov. Noem to be in effect by the school term starting the fall of 2025.
Not only are some of the criteria beyond capacity and the necessity to know at that age, but imagine the expense of creating the educational materials. How many adults and educators know the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution, architectural style of buildings in Washington, D.C., the story of the Peloponnesian War, etc.? A great amount of the criteria is overly ambitious.
