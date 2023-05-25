Please join me in honoring the invaluable contributions of our nation’s public servants. As a retired Federal employee after 32 years of service, and as the Public Relations Officer for the South Dakota Federation of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) I am writing to express my thanks to those who have served in various capacities in Public Service.
South Dakota has 22,141 total active and retired Federal and Postal Employees. Of that number 11,667 are retired, 8,513 are currently in the workforce, along with 1,961 U. S. Postal Service Employees. Areas of work include at the Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Postal Service, and the Department of Health and Human Services. Other agencies with large number of Federal Employees include those focused on Agriculture, Defense, Indian Health Service, National Park Service, Social Security Administration, and Department of the Interior.
