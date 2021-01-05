I’m writing about people that abuse pets. Not only pets but other animals as well. In my opinion and I hope in your opinion as well, abusing animals is a terrible thing to do!! I get it if you just bop your cat on the nose for doing something bad, but you shouldn’t ever step on them or kick them. That’s mean and it’s abusive to animals!! Abusing animals means like breaking their leg, but only if you’re doing it on purpose. Then it’s called animal abuse.
It just breaks my heart when I see an animal hurt or crying for whatever reason. Abusing animals is wrong!! Some people injure their pets so bad that they have to go to the emergency vet. People that abuse pets should go to prison right away!
