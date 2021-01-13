I feel very strongly about saving the rainforests.
Very slowly, people are removing our rainforests and wiping out billions, maybe trillions, of animals. If we humans keep this going, there will be massive amounts of extinct animal species. This will also let off carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that is bad for humans and animals to breathe in. That will cause us to lose a lot of our fresh air.
This is why I think we should save the rainforests and save the wild.
