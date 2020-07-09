I am wondering what your editorial policy is concerning letters to the editor that include false information. I don’t mean opinions that don’t make sense, but actual false information that is used to try to make a point. I ask this question in reference to a letter to the editor in the Thursday, July 2, issue of the Press & Dakotan in which the author, Bradley (Bootz) Butzlaff, makes the following statement when trying to make a point that Trump has produced a great economy:
“I guess most people have forgotten that President Obama left office with an unemployment rate over 7%!”
Mr. Butzlaff suggests people have forgotten something that is false! When President Obama left office in January 2017, the unemployment rate was 4.7% (this according to the U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics).
Mr. Butzlaff appears to be a Trump aficionado and I understand that he wants to paint his hero in the most favorable light possible, but does your editorial policy allow these kinds of fabrications in letters to the editor?
Just for your readers information, the U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics says that President Obama lowered the unemployment rate he inherited from his Republican predecessor of nearly 10% down to the 4.7% that he passed on to Trump. During the first 3 years of the Trump administration, the rate went from 4.7% down to a low of 3.5% in February of this year. Of course, now the unemployment rate is greater than 11% (higher than it ever was under President Obama) and I know Trump takes no responsibility for that and I expect his disciples agree, but the facts are facts as far as the numbers go.
