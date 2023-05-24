This is in regard to the articles in the Press & Dakotan under news from Gov. Brian Kemp from Georgia dated April 5, 2023 — also the opinion column on April 25 from Bernie Hunhoff of Yankton: Both articles make a lot of common sense.
It is time the Department of Justice makes their ruling based on the rule of law to ensure people of all walks of life that there is a level playing field. There is a high percentage of unqualified people in every profession that can affect your life because of dishonesty and personal gain. If you do not learn something every day, it is a wasted day.
