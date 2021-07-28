Awesome! And that’s coming from the former director of the Dakota Territorial Museum and one who, early on, was somewhat skeptical of the entire undertaking at HSC.
That’s no longer the case. Touring the facility on Friday, July 23, I was incredibly struck by the interior beauty of the structure and how the display of the museum collection has been immeasurably enhanced, relative to many of the same articles formerly displayed in the Butler building in Westside Park. This, coupled with the labeling enhancements now in use at Mead, takes the exhibits to the next level and then some.
Most interesting to me was the incorporation of both traveling exhibits and display turnover, something we could only dream about in the former location. Once the project is complete with the “village” in place on the grounds outside and the relocation of the Yankton College collection and archives to the third floor, this undertaking certainly will be a showcase the entire state can be proud of. It’s fitting, too, that this undertaking has gotten off the ground on the 50th anniversary of the museum.
In short, don’t miss this opportunity to visit as the summer winds down. You’ll be bowled over!
