The entire South Dakota congressional delegation — Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson — have praised the U.S Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade which empowers states to totally ban abortions. South Dakotans had rejected such a ban by a 56% to 44% vote in 2006, and again by a 55% majority in 2008.
These same pro-life legislators just voted against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on gun legislation. However, they defend a constitutional protection which permits an individual to possess an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to murder 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Texas or “to shoot prairie dogs and, you know, other types of varmints,” (Thune), but they applaud a Supreme Court decision that strips away a woman’s right to make her own decision regarding abortion.
According to the World Health Organization, 70,000 women die annually from unsafe abortions where “very restrictive abortion laws are the norm.” (Guttmacher Institute report). That number will surely rise in states like South Dakota, where trigger laws immediately ban all abortions.
The report continues: “While anti-abortion advocates debate, obfuscate and insist on legal prohibitions, the consequences for women, their families and society as a whole continue to be severe and undeniable.”
Gov., Kristi Noem, who “opposes abortion with no exceptions, including cases of rape and incest,” should read the entire report before she becomes the mother of the Prairie State’s forced-birth movement.
If anyone questions why more women will die in South Dakota, tell them, it is because their elected officials believe it is more important to preserve a citizen’s right to own a semiautomatic gun to slaughter children and prairie dogs than to affirm the right of every woman to have access to a legal and safe abortion.
