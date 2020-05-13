A few stats South Dakotans may wish to share with their governor. Alaska and South Dakota both have similar populations. (South Dakota: 903,027; Alaska: 734,002)
Alaska has followed the recommended closure, mask, and distancing procedures to contain the corona virus; South Dakota has not.
(At this writing), South Dakota has 2,905 confirmed cases; Alaska has 379.
