Thank you for the excellent story by Rob Nielsen on my Senior Games Hall of Fame induction. (Press & Dakotan, Oct. 6) The P&D staff consistently does exceptional work whether it is commentary, local government reporting or features like Senior Games.
We are fortunate in Yankton to have a daily newspaper team that works tirelessly to cover local news and events. This is not something every community is blessed to have these days, and none of us should take it for granted.
