I experienced the most profound joy when I picked up the June 28 edition of the Press & Dakotan in the Hartington Public Library and read of the Gay/Straight Alliance march across the Meridian Bridge.
I am so proud of these young adults in their quest for equality as well as safety and tolerance. I grew up gay in the 1970s and quite frankly, it was sheer hell. None of the LGBTQ organizations that are now everyday household words even existed back then. So, hats off to all of you for your bravery and dedication. Keep up the good and noble work.
Years ago, more years than I care to think about, Cass Elliot, a vocalist in the famous ‘60s band, The Mamas and The Papas, released a solo album. On that album was a beautiful song titled, “New World Coming.” There are several lines in that song that totally describe what you did on your march: “There’s a new world coming/One we’ve had visions of/Coming in peace/Coming in joy/Coming in love.”
Keep on pushing because the best is yet to come. The citizens of The United States of America will defeat the current wave of the imbecilic authoritarian right-wing sickness that is currently trying to strangle our great democracy. America will eventually shed the hateful skin that these conniving half-witted frauds have wrapped this country in.
Stay strong, brothers and sisters! Sensible and reasonable Americans are behind you one hundred percent. Slow and steady wins the race.
