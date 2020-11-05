An average of 23 tow operators are killed at the roadside every year, with one service provider on average being killed on the job at the roadside every other week. Hundreds more are injured while tending to disabled vehicles.
South Dakota’s “Move Over” law is designed to make the roads safe for people who work in law enforcement, emergency services and public safety. State law requires drivers to reduce speed and vacate the lane closest to official emergency vehicles, including tow trucks and wreckers.
Driving while distracted increases the likelihood that motorists will not notice a roadside worker in time to take the necessary precautions. Use of mobile phones, vehicle technologies and even holding a conversation with a passenger can all distract a driver’s mind and eyes from the road, potentially resulting in tragedy.
To protect roadside workers and improve highway safety, AAA reminds motorists to remain alert and undistracted; watch for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks and other vehicles are at the side of the road; slow down; and, if possible, move into an adjacent lane. Their lives depend on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.