With the influx of people dealing with post-COVID syndrome and struggling to hold down a job because of it, do you think 22 people making decisions on disability claims is enough? Was it even enough before the pandemic?

On average, according to South Dakota’s Department of Human Services, these 22 people make decisions for 9,000 cases annually. That’s about 400 cases per person. That’s more than one case a day counting weekends. They would have us believe that they can decide whether someone is disabled enough that they can’t work in less than a day?

