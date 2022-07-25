With the influx of people dealing with post-COVID syndrome and struggling to hold down a job because of it, do you think 22 people making decisions on disability claims is enough? Was it even enough before the pandemic?
On average, according to South Dakota’s Department of Human Services, these 22 people make decisions for 9,000 cases annually. That’s about 400 cases per person. That’s more than one case a day counting weekends. They would have us believe that they can decide whether someone is disabled enough that they can’t work in less than a day?
This is even before we get to the number of physicians on staff for Disability Decision Services. There are only 15 physicians staffed. That comes out to 600 cases per physician a year — which is around two cases per day that they would have to look at. Is it a wonder that the wait times for disability determination decisions take years?
When looking up suicide statistics for disabled individuals, you will not find any. You will, however, find that one of the reasons disabled people commit suicide is financial insecurity. It makes me wonder how intertwined suicide rates and the Disability Decision Services are.
It makes me worry for these newly disabled COVID survivors and their families. It makes me worry about the wait times for all disabled individuals becoming excessively long and putting a strain on an already vulnerable population.
