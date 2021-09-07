Supposedly, 81 million voters voted for Joe Biden. But now no voter is praising his actions? I have noticed in my Travels — no Biden/Harris stickers on cars. POOF vanished! Yet Trump can still draw 30,000 to rally a 5 million watch it on tv. Dead can vote — but they don’t hold rallies for Joe.
Now Joe Biden/Harris leave $85 billion in arms for enemy in Afghanistan. But They want to take my firearms?
They pushing a vaccine mandate — even Jack Billion on board pushing mandate to South Dakota. (Press & Dakotan, Aug. 20) But recently Dr. Fauci himself says vaccine offers no protection against the variants Delta/Lambda. Yet no one seems interested in finding origin of start of this.
Let me ask this: You, the vaccinated, are supposed to be protected. I get that. But if you’re vaccinated, why are you afraid of unvaccinated or folks who don’t wear a mask? Dr. Fauci and others said the vaccine will stop this. OK. Who turning the variants loose? Mutations don’t happen this fast, unless they have help.
Start waking up, folks. Hide your fears. Show your courage. Speak up. If we don’t, there simply won’t be anything for them to take over anyway. The masters won’t be able to turn this thing off. Or do they already have the MASTER CURE? You decide. Maybe Jack Billion has the answer.
