January 7: Tom Bossert, Trump’s former homeland security adviser, tweeted: “We face a global health threat. Coordinate!”
January 24: Trump tweets: “It will all work out very well.”
January 28: Luciana Borio and Scott Gottlieb, two former Trump administration officials write a Wall Street Journal op-ed pleading with Trump to take the coronavirus seriously.
February 26: Trump: “In a couple of days, (the number of cases) is going to be down close to zero.”
March 6: In a Washington Post Op-Ed Harvard epidemiologist William Hanage writes, “We just twiddled our thumbs as the coronavirus waltzed in.”
March 10: Trump tells Sean Hannity, “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
March 11: Asked if the worst is yet to come, Trump’s own pandemic expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds unequivocally, “Yes, yes it is.”
March 16: Trump: “We have a problem that, a month ago, nobody thought about.” (Doctors, scientists, Trump’s own experts and millions of Americans did!)
March 17: Trump: “It’s bad. It’s bad.” Followed by, “Each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread and transmission of the virus,”
The Trump that repeatedly lied to us about the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic is dangerous to America. The Trump that finally listened to his advisors and spoke honestly to Americans is a president that stands for all Americans, and one we can unite behind, even if we disagree with some of his policies.
Facts matter. Science matters. Because America matters.
