I think people should not litter because it is bad for the Earth. This is why we should pick up garbage, pick up stuff off the playgrounds, and recycle. Littering just shows that you are too lazy to go to a garbage can and throw it away. Littering can get into our lakes and rivers and make them disgusting.
I think on Earth Day, everyone should go outside and at least pick up some garbage. This is why I think littering is not good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.