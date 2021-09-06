River City Domestic Violence Center and River City Family Connections is overjoyed with the support of our recent Walk a Mile in Her Shoes/Family FUN Day event that took place on Aug. 28. The staff and board members of both agencies are astounded with the positive support from the community during both events. The turnouts for the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes/Family FUN Day” event were awe-inspiring.
There were more than 90 brave men and women that slipped into a pair of high heels this year to raise awareness for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. Many men and individuals showed their generosity and nearly $9,500 was raised by walkers and donors. The money raised by this event will be used to help fund victim centered services.
A huge thank you to First Dakota National Bank, Missouri Valley Tool, The Yankton County Firefighters, Hydro, Manitou, Lewis & Clark Realty, Larry’s & Slumberland, TMS Security, Vishay, Missouri Valley Tool, Peloton, Welfl Construction, Explorer’s FCU, First National Bank.
The Family FUN Day event saw between 200-300 parents, children, and families come out for a free day of games, activities, arts & crafts, and inflatables. It was a true treasure to watch all the smiling faces of the parents and children as they enjoyed the event. Family FUN Day was made possible by the amazing supporters and donors. M.T. & R.C. Smith Insurance, Inc., Culver’s, TJ’s Mini Mart (Stringer’s,) Cimpls, Wholesale Supply, Hy-Vee, Pepsi Co., Restore Church, JoDean’s, and Shurco. This event also had 62 volunteers help run all the games, arts and activities. Thank you to all the volunteers this year as well as Mount Marty baseball and football team, Yankton County EMS, Search and Rescue, Yankton Police Department, River City Domestic Violence board members, and many more volunteered their time.
A final special “thank you” to all the courageous men that came out to walk in support of the River City Domestic Violence Center.
