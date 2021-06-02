China recently landed a drone rover on Mars for research and is reportedly planning a self-sufficient Martian city embedded into a canyon wall. Construction could begin in 2050 with occupancy in 2100. Dark web sources say China hopes to capture one of the UFOs which are regularly being reported by American pilots. It might take a Chinese “Blade Runner.” Quite a far-fetched fishing story, but with huge gains if ever done.
Meanwhile on Earth, China could use space with a population of 1.4 billion and an Asian population of 4.5 billion. To their credit, China has not engaged in war for 40 years and spends only a portion on its military. They have spent massive amounts on rebuilding its cities, major road construction and high-speed rails so that all roads and rails in Asia lead to Beijing. China is building deep-water ports worldwide and is financing emerging countries as well. They are deeply involved in helping develop African infrastructure. Africa is expected to be the most populated and a huge market by mid-century. Additionally, China’s currency is getting stronger as they build a worldwide banking system which will soon replace the dollar as world currency. Like it or not, China and Asia are rising and the world is tilting to the East.
It’s a waste of time for Americans to put the hate on China. Hate is blinding and it’s better to see with clear eyes so that we can learn and adapt to a changing landscape. Maintaining hundreds of overseas bases and budgeting more than half on defense seems a poor choice since this money should be spent on modernizing. Strong trade agreements and a return to diplomacy cost less and are smarter, as the Chinese have shown.
People in the world hate Americans, our military and our dominating ways. There is a toxicity in thinking that force is a primary option. It frankly doesn’t belong in the modern mind set.
Being patriotic means looking at the facts and thinking independently. Check out Michael Pembroke’s latest book.
