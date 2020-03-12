I’m writing to you about Yankton Public Library. I love to go there to get new books, but I don’t like some things about the library. My first reason is that I don’t like that a ton of middle school kids hang out and sometimes cause trouble. My second, some of the books are damaged that some people would like to read. My last reason is that there are a lot of scary books in the Junior Fiction section.
So in conclusion it is to ask that people respect the library and to not cause trouble in the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.