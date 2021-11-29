If dodos were called ducks, would any still be alive? No. Driven by hunger, sailors in the 1600s would have killed those large birds for food anyway. Those large, flightless, fearless-of-man birds didn’t quack, act or fly like ducks, because they weren’t ducks.
Today, we have injections that seem more like therapeutic treatments than vaccines, yet they are called vaccines. They ameliorate but don’t prevent the disease or its spread. They require repeated “booster” jabs every few months. Changing the definition of “vaccine” doesn’t change the truth. Just ask a dodo …
Search online a bit. An increasing number of peer-reviewed research papers worldwide are making their way into public awareness — despite their repression and intentional ghosting by traditional/social media and Arrogant Political Bureaucrats (APBs). The data they present is gradually pulling the clothes off the emperor Pharmacological Medical Complex (PMC), who along with APBs are so money and power driven to control public thinking and behavior without regard to individual health particulars or everyone’s protected unalienable rights and freedoms.
Dodos didn’t need to become extinct. The sailors then could have noticed that dodos had become fewer in number and stopped hunting them. They didn’t.
Similarly, the PMC and APBs will also continue killing off the people’s trust in public health policy. In months to years, the slow, inexorable avalanche of new research data will gradually reveal to all that today’s medical narrative’s ducks were really dodos. Wake up. http://www.standupforliberty.com/
