Who buys a house knowing they can’t afford for the utilities, taxes and insurance? Who buys a car knowing they can’t pay to keep it going down the road? The Yankton City Commission and Dive in Yankton didn’t think things through when campaigning for the Aquatic Center. Now we have to figure out how to pay for the daily expenses on it.
Did you know it is going to cost the city $6,400 a day to operate the Aquatics center? The city is charging $10 a day pass and $67 per person for a season pass. Who is going to be able to afford swim there on a regular basis? Who is supposed to pay for the daily operation of this monstrosity? The taxpayer is exhausted.
Mr. Huether generously gave a million dollars to build the aquatics center but make no mistake: it is the taxpayers’ pool and should have our name on it. Where are the taxpayers of this city’s discount to swim there? Or even an affordable family pass?
The elite in this town really did a number this time. Have you seen the lineup for food donation in this town? The suffering has been going on long before the pandemic struck. The people who run this city and Dive in Yankton must be in their own little world.
I walked door to door and saw the tears in people’s eyes when they were thanking me for at least getting whether or not the taxpayers wanted this pool, sent to a vote — a vote the City Commission did not want us to have. A vote that could have been put on the November ballot that year but instead they tried to pull it past us and ended up costing us even more money on a special election.
This Huether Family Aquatics Center is a stain on Yankton.
