I read the article on the front page of the Press & Dakotan dated Nov. 13, honoring the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild with the Art Advocates of the Year award. Congratulation to the Guild!
I have been to their quilt shows in the past and am so impressed with the beautiful work they do. Their gifts on behalf of the community are also to be commended.
I did take exception to one comment from a Guild member: “I think it brings our quilting into higher esteem because it’s not just women sewing stuff together in a church basement.”
I am a member of the quilt group in our church, Trinity Lutheran, in Vermillion. We meet weekly to make quilts, too. These quilts are made from donated fabric and sheets. We raise money for the batting. We are not expert quilters by any stretch of the imagination. We say if you sew a straight seam, tie a square knot and check perfection at the door, you are welcome to join us. Some of our quilts are quite beautiful by our standards, and some are a mixture of colors and patterns that are pretty crazy. I don’t think any of us would compare what we do to what your group does.
We sew these quilts for Lutheran World Relief, an organization that sends quilts, health kits and school supplies to people in need around the world. We also donate quilts locally to those less fortunate, including those on the Indian reservations, those affected by fires and other tragedies and to the local high school, where we have found great need. This past year, we have given forty (40) quilts to the Optimists Club’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace project in Yankton.
I hope I speak for many of the women sewing stuff together in church basements around our community. Our quilts are made basically to provide warmth and protection and not for artistic beauty. We pray that the recipients of these quilts will be blessed and comforted by our efforts.
