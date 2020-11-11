South Dakota currently has the most people hospitalized for COVID in the entire United States. Your governor is not doing her job to protect the citizens of South Dakota.
Gov. Noem needs to strongly encourage masks, social distancing and limit indoor gathering size. She also needs to make sure South Dakotans have more access to testing. Your positivity rate for COVID tests is over 50%.
South Dakotans deserves a governor who will protect and fight for them.
