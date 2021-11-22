Some of us are frustrated with our government because it seems like a hostile takeover of our democracy and way of life. We need a clear understanding of the problem to fix it. Here’s some context.
America was once made in part of family farms and many factories. Companies like Caterpillar offered excellent pay, 30 years and out with a good pension and full medical. Japan developed new factories and a manufacturing dominance. Germany competed by making top-quality goods and staying in house, but many American companies moved to Asia for cheaper labor, essentially selling us out. American real wages and benefits began to shrink. Good pensions became sketchy 401ks and full medical coverage disappeared. While real wages have declined, CEO pay has increased by 1,000%.
Today, it’s become critical to influence voter thinking. Manage American thought and you get candidates elected. Make large campaign donations and politicians will pass your laws for fewer regulations and low corporate taxes. The ultra-wealthy get wealthier. You get politicians who don’t do what they’re elected to do. You get managed misinformation in social media to divide the working people. Instead of seeing how we are being robbed, we focus on hating each other. If you’re watching TV or social media and feel angry, you’re being manipulated.
We need a time-out to think.
The working people are being clobbered by a bait-and-switch. Corporate gangbangers are ripping us off because that’s how greed is. Our democracy is a stake. Contrary to all the lies, our elections are secure and your vote counts. But if you want to vote smart, you need a better understanding of our problem.
America is at war with itself; it’s a class war disguised as a culture war. It is not socialism to take back the gains we enjoyed just a few years ago. We can do this, but we need to elect politicians not on the corporate dole. We’ll never fix problems without a healthy democracy. Illegal political behavior needs investigation with accountability. Obstructionists need voting out.
South Dakotan Congress members have not stepped to the plate. They’re the problem. Blind party loyalty won’t work. Don’t murder our democracy.
