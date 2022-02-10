I applaud Kelly Hertz for writing the column (“Pierre Pressure: What We Say and What They Do,” Press & Dakotan, Jan. 28) pointing out the many instances where the legislature and state administration either ignore, rescind, or continually try to chip away at ballot initiatives passed by a majority of voters, simply because those “in power” do not like or disagree with the subject of the initiative. Of course, the most recent examples are the two marijuana legalization initiatives passed by voters (that have yet to be implemented and continue to be chipped away at by legislators and the administration in Pierre), although the column by Hertz presents several other examples, all of topics that those in Pierre do not agree with.
He concludes “This state has a history of sometimes ignoring or undoing public will if power brokers choose otherwise. Lawmakers do it … because they believe they can and will continue to do it until they realize they can’t. And that’s up to the people.”
While I agree that in this case, unfortunately, it is up to the people to hold the lawmakers and power brokers’ feet to the fire, it should not have to be that way. The people have already spoken by way of the passed ballot initiatives.
A motto is “a short expression of a guiding rule of conduct.” The motto of the State of South Dakota is “Under God, the people rule.” Apparently, the lawmakers think they are almost God-like, or at least closer to God than the people.
I wonder how many of them smirk, or roll their eyes, or mutter “we’ll see about that” as they read the state motto on capitol walls or state documents. Or do they just completely ignore the state motto?
