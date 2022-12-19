In 1999, I moved from South Dakota to Minnesota. I realized, after a divorce, I could not pay my property taxes, on a single income, without getting a second job. I made $40,000/year and lived in a $100,000 house in Brookings. I took a job in Minnesota making $60,000/year and bought a nicer home worth $180,000. To my shock, my taxes fell by approximately $1,700/year by moving to Minnesota, even though I am making more money and living in a nicer home.
I did some research and discovered South Dakota, even though it does not have a state income tax, is one of the more “unfair” states for taxes, per the ITEP-Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. It is ranked fourth for most unfair state for taxes. Minnesota is ranked 47th. The biggest difference between Minnesota and South Dakota is that Minnesota taxes the rich and South Dakota does not. When you tax the rich, the middle class and poor have more money, and are less reliant on the government for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.