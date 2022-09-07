Future events hinted at Mr. Trump’s stump rally on 9/3 could turn out to be a good deal worse than what happened on 9/11.
Former President Trump fleshed out one actual policy plank with a new program proposal, a potentially very bloody one. He wants to restore law and order (the plank) with a new program of “the death penalty to drug dealers.” How will he do this? He prominently mentioned Chinese-style “quick trials.” This approach nudges perilously close to lynchings and other forms of brutality, since juries were not mentioned as part of the plan. One wonders if there are other groups he would like to tame this way.
