Gov. Noem, your comment about communists being elected in Georgia was as hate-filled as what has been spewed out by the current occupant of the White House. You have been a total sycophant encouraging the rage at a level nearly as bad as that which Trump has done. You are inciting those same extremists who made a mockery of what our country stand for and are comforting the enemies of freedom.
When will the scales fall from your eyes and you start acting like the leader our state deserves? You are putting our citizens and their property at risk.
Think about this for just a moment; we are not at war with each other. How about calming down the rhetoric and trying to bring us together rather than continuing to help fuel the rage that has been driving us apart. Think about it.
