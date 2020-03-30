Dear Sen. Mike Rounds,
I truly understand the government wanted to boost up the economy. It just seems like the more money the rich people make they will get bigger checks. Now is that really fair to us little people that have worked hard all our lives and are now on social security, which is what came out of our work checks? So our social security money is what we have all earned for the years to retire; it is not free money from the government.
I would like to know why we are being left out of the stimulus package. I get the impression that we South Dakotans don’t count except at election time.
Our state may not be as big, but we have very hard working farmers and businesses that are hurting out here also. Our citizens count. Each citizen in South Dakota should be included — not just the rich. That would help South Dakota if we could also get a stimulus package.
From what I am hearing, the elderly will not qualify for any check to help the little people. So please, Sen. Mike Rounds, think of us back here in your state.
