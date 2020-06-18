I saw on TV recently where Joe Biden donated $20 million to bail out the protestors. This is who you want for president of the U.S.?
He is letting these people out to do more damage and stealing of people’s property who are already suffering from the virus that closed them down.
Why didn’t he donate that to people who lost their building from being set on fire and windows broken to be able to steal stuff?
There are people who are hired to come in and cause these riots.
They arrested the cops that killed George Floyd. Why do they have to do damage to people’s property?
Is this what the Democrats have to do to get the black vote, or are they trying to make Trump look bad?
I will not be voting for anyone that’s a Democrat. Like I said before, vote for the person, not a party.
And please support our law enforcement as they put their lives on the line for us.
May God help us all.
